Hotel nights booked in Spain in November crash 84% By

© . FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Barcelona
MADRID () – The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 84% in November from the same month a year ago as coronavirus restrictions prevented many from travelling, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.
The November data showed a slight deterioration from the 83% drop recorded in October.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.