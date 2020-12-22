His Dark Materials fans get the best news

Season 3 of His Dark Materials’ storyline will correspond to The Amber Spyglass, the final book in Pullman’s original His Dark Materials trilogy, which finds Lyra and Will in the middle of the final conflict between Lord Asriel’s forces and the heavenly Authority. It’s a sophisticated fantasy story with many controversial things to say about God, religion, and human nature. It’s also the most critically acclaimed book in the series. The Amber Spyglass claimed the Whitbread Award in 2001. It was the first children’s book to do so, which should tell you something about what you’re getting into with the epic conclusion of the journey begun in The Golden Compass.

His Dark Materials season 2 adapts The Subtle Knife, the second book in the series, and the first season mostly covered material from The Golden Compass, though some changes and blending were made in the transition from page to screen. The series’ cast includes Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. New season 2 cast members include Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby. The series is primarily written by Jack Thorne.

The season 2 finale, “Æsahættr,” will have its American premiere Monday, December 28 at 8 PM Eastern on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The rest of the series is available to stream now on HBO Max.