HBO Max update prepares you for Wonder Woman 1984 in glorious 4K HDR

Hold on to your khakis, Kevin, because Wonder Woman 1984 is nearly here and HBO Max has finally updated its app to support 4K HDR streams. The inability to stream in 4K, let alone HDR, was a strange omission for a new streaming service in 2020. With the update, HBO Max brings support for even Dolby Atmos, which should help take things to the next level and put the service more at parity with other competing streaming services.
We’re bringing holiday cheer with this update. HBO Max will now support 4K UHD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on select devices and titles. We’ll be releasing even more 4K UHD titles throughout 2021—so stay tuned—we know you’ve been asking for this!
The update is currently rolling out, but only for users on select devices. The list includes the following:
- Supported Android TV devices
- Chromecast Ultra
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
- Amazon Fire TV Cube
- 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs
- AT,amp;T TV
- Apple TV 4K
Fortunately, the update supports many of the best streaming devices. It doesn’t seem like there’s 4K support for consoles yet, which is unfortunate for users on PS4 or PS5 since the app was recently made available for the latter. There is also no mention of Roku devices either, which also recently obtained HBO Max.
Wonder Woman 1986 will be available in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th.
