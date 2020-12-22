Haskins apologizes after photos at strip club surface

The Washington Football Team is aware of photos that show quarterback Dwayne Haskins not wearing a mask at a strip club following the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The quarterback confirmed it was him in the photos and issued an apology.

“I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday,” Haskins said. “I spoke with Coach Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Washington was handling the incident internally and informed the NFL of what happened. Haskins broke NFL safety protocol and could face punishment from his team or the league for his actions.

Haskins has arguably been more trouble than he is worth since he was drafted by Washington in the first round in 2019. The quarterback is unquestionably talented and began the season as the team’s starter but was benched after four weeks. Head coach Ron Rivera and the rest of the coaching staff were reportedly underwhelmed by Haskin’s work ethic.

After riding the bench for most of the season, Haskins was once again called up as the starter after Alex Smith was ruled out of the Football Team’s game against Seattle due to a calf injury. Haskins was adequate filling in, but Rivera made it clear that Smith will be the team’s starter as long as he’s healthy enough to play.