Has Famous Dex Entered Rehab?!

Rapper Famous Dex may have finally entered rehab following a series of videos of him looking high on drugs.

According to a new report from AllHipHop, Famous Dex has entered into rehab, and the outlet confirmed that it is for drug addiction.

This comes just days after he denied using any other drugs than marijuana.

“Hey fam, I really don’t need you to be saying sh*t like this, bro,” he said. “Let me tell you something, I want to address this to everybody that’s listening to me. Stop worrying the next muthaf*cka that’s doing drugs [inaudible]. The world on drugs, you know what I’m sayin’? I used to love doing whatever.

“I got money, I can do whatever the f*ck I wanna do. Goofy ass bitch. Fuck you worried about me for? And two, I don’t do none of that sh*t, n*gga. I smoke weed and take care of my kids. What the f*ck is wrong with you?”

We wish him well in his recovery.