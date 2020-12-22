Hang Out With Chris Pratt During An “Instathon” To Feed Thy Neighbor!

2020 has been a terrible year for families, as many are out of work and aren’t able to put food on the table. This year, 1 in 4 kids may not know where their next meal comes from, together, we can change that. We’ll be able to join Chris Pratt in a two-hour-long “instathon” on December 31!

He’ll be talking to celebrity guests and entertaining everyone for free, of course, if you have the ability, you can donate to the hunger relief fund and enter for a chance to win a facetime call with Chris Pratt himself!

“Feed Thy Neighbor Due to Covid-19 and these damn nationwide shut downs, people aren’t working. 1 in 4 American Children may not know where their next meal is coming from. 25% of our kids!!! Let that sink in. The need is real. People are in pain. Right now I’m matching your donations up to $100k. This is all leading up to a big ol star studded New Years Eve Instagramathon. Celebrity guests and entertainment. Let’s do something good damnit! I’ll take corporate sponsors by the way. DM me!! As little as $1 helps (and gets you a chance to be one of six lucky folks who get to meet me on a private zoom Dec 30th) Details in link… I’ll take anything. Let’s prove to everybody that we come together in times of need. 1 John 3:18 – My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.”

On December 29th, the top donor along with 5 random winners will meet Christ and award their local food bank with a $10,000 donation!

They’ve already blown past their initial goal of $100,000 and are now aiming for a quarter of a million dollars! Currently, they sit at $197,441 so $250,000 is very possible! It’s a great way to help and keep children and their families fed this holiday season. Let’s finish out 2020 right, and help everyone who needs a hand in these trying times.

