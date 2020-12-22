Halsey Responds to Criticism of Her Black People’s Superpower Joke With Humor

Instagram

As social media users have been tweeting that black people are going to have their superpowers on December 21, the ‘Closer’ singer joins in the fun and claims hers.

Born of an African-American father with Irish ancestry, Halsey wanted her share in what some are calling the #NegroSolstice. Social media users have been joking on Twitter that on December 21, black people will have their superpowers unveiled and the singer decided to jump in the conversation.

“the gods giving me my ration of powers,” she tweeted along with a meme of a man throwing sprinkles of seasoning. But social media users were not having it, thinking that the 26-year-old star didn’t deserve to claim her part in the jokes since she barely looks black.

“U gonna be flying and lose your powers mid air don’t get too comfy,” one Twitter user reacted to Halsey’s meme. Another called her “miss 25%,” while someone else told her, “sis you know that you ain’t getting s**t right???”

“Lol why would you get anything?” a fourth user asked, before questioning Halsey’s qualification to call herself black, “All jokes aside do you only identify as ‘Black’ when it’s convenient… this opens the door for a bigger conversation, can someone who is not phenotypically Black, who doesn’t experience the world through the lens of being Black…be Black?”

Another person warned the “Bad at Love” songstress, “Bae they gon come for your neck,” to which she responded, “I did it to myself before they could.” The Edison-born star also responded to the backlash over her initial tweet, writing, “imma tattoo ‘my daddy is black’ on my forehead and then never make another joke ever again. It’s been a fun 6 years y’all.”

Halsey previously talked about identifying as a black woman while passing as a white one. “I’m white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine,” she said on Twitter in 2017. “I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair.”

“Every now and then I experience these racial blips. I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one,” she went on sharing. “I’m a black woman. So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.”