‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Hints at Return for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel Studios

Pom Klementieff, who joined ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ as Mantis, reveals on Instagram that she has arrived in Sydney, Australia, where the fourth ‘Thor’ movie is currently in production.

–

A “Thor” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” crossover has been hinted in the ending of “Avengers: Endgame“. While many have speculated that it will be part of the storyline in the third “GOTG” movie, it looks like that the crossover will be coming sooner than later.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star Pom Klementieff has hinted at her character’s return for “Thor: Love and Thunder“. The actress, who joined the space superhero film franchise in the 2017 sequel as Mantis, recently revealed on Instagram that she has arrived Down Under.

On Thursday, December 17, she shared a cryptic post that included a cropped out picture of her face along with a koala toy that holds the Australian flag. She tagged Sydney as her location, while only captioning it with several emojis.

<br />

Though Klementieff’s post didn’t say much about her possible involvement in the fourth Thor movie, it’s Taika Waititi‘s comment underneath the photo that further convinced fans about the actress’ upcoming appearance in the film. “hurry up,” the director told the actress.

Taika Waititi commented on Pom Klementieff’s Instagram post.

Prior to this, Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the MCU films, said in March of this year that Guardians of the Galaxy would be incorporated in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Later in November, Variety reported that Chris Pratt would reprise his role as Star-Lord a.k.a. Peter Quill in the Chris Hemsworth-starring movie.

Filming for “Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently underway in Australia, with Waikiki returning at the helm. Jaimie Alexander is set to make a return as Lady Sif after missing out on “Thor: Ragnarok“, while Christian Bale is confirmed to take on the villainous role of Gorr the God Butcher.

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the movie will see Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster battling breast cancer and turning into the female version of Thor. The movie is slated for a May 6, 2022 release in the United States.