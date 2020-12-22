Grace VanderWaal Alarms Fans With Extreme Makeover

WENN/Avalon

The teen singer of ‘America’s Got Talent’ fame raises concerns among her fans after debuting a new edgy look with a buzzed head on TikTok ahead of her 17th birthday.

–

Grace VanderWaal is leaving no trace of her childhood innocence on her physical appearance. The 16-year-old singer, who rose to fame after competing in and winning season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” when she was 12, has shocked her fans with her extreme makeover.

As she recently joined TikTok, the singer/songwriter debuted her edgy new look in her first video uploaded on her account. It showed her with a buzzed head, while she lip synced “Sonido Original” by n o e m p a t h y.

In her most recent video, she sported her close-cropped hair which appeared to be dyed pink and wore an oversized jacket over a revealing bustier. She lip-synced to a portion of K. Flay‘s “This Baby Don’t Cry”, which parts of the lyrics go, “I used to think about the way that I dressed/ Like was I pretty enough? And am I good at sex?/ I used to want to say an early goodbye/ But I’m a disco queen, I just keep staying alive.”

In another video earlier this week, she seemingly lamented her image as a child star. “When I meet someone and the first thing they do is tell me about their ’embarrassing’ childhood fixation with me’ and lip-syncs the opening line of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s ‘Rain on Me:’ ‘I didn’t ask,” she wrote in the video. In the caption, she added, “And then they’ll be like OMG IT WAS SO F**KING CRINGEY and I’m just sitting there like.”

Over the years, Grace, who will turn 17 on January 15, 2021, has been showing different looks, trading her short blonde bob for a pulled back style at the March premiere of Disney+’s “Stargirl“. Later in May, she dyed her hair pink, but her shaved head is by far her boldest look ever.

Noticing Grace’s drastic change, some fans expressed their concerns over the star. “I feel like I should be concerned,” one commented. Another compared her to teen Miley Cyrus as writing, “Sis is in 2016 Miley Cyrus phase.

“She’s officially lost it,” a third one alleged, while another asked, “Is she ok?” Someone else called for an “intervention,” and another wrote, “Crazy to watch her going mental and starting her path to self destruction already.”

Some others, however, were excited about her new look, with one gushing, “Seeing you growing [and] changing inside and out is so beautiful.” Another raved, “This is a look oh my god.”