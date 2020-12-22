Grace Millane murder: British backpacker’s killer convicted of more attacks on women

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand in 2018 has been convicted of more attacks on women.

Serial sex offender Jesse Kempson can now be named following his failed attempt to appeal against his conviction for Millane”s murder.

The media can now report that he has been convicted of attacking two other women after the New Zealand Supreme Court lifted a suppression order that had kept the killer’s identity secret.

The women reported him to police after his arrest over the disappearance of the British tourist.

Millane was strangled to death at Kempson’s Auckland apartment on her 22nd birthday in December 2018.

He stuffed her body into a suitcase and buried her in a shallow grave in a nearby forest, where police found her a week later.

Kempson, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 17 years without parole for her murder.

In another trial, he was found guilty of sexual, physical, and financial abuse of a former girlfriend, and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

He was then found guilty of raping another woman who, like Millane, he had met on the dating app Tinder. He was sentenced to three and a half years for that crime.

The suppression order that has kept Kempson’s identity secret is a restriction that is sometimes imposed by the New Zealand judicial system for reasons such as to prevent prejudicing jurors in another trial that a defendant might face.