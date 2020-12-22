Google invests in Glance, second unicorn for Naveen Tewari – Latest News

InMobi’s Naveen Tewari has created a second unicorn. His lock screen content platform Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi, has raised $145 million from Google and existing investor Mithril Capital, an investment fund of Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and Palantir Technologies.

An industry source close to the development told TOI that Google contributed over two-thirds of the amount. The same source said the funding values Glance at over $1 billion, making it perhaps the 10th unicorn to be created in India this year. Unicorns are private companies valued at over $1 billion.

This also puts Tewari among the few in the world who have created more than one unicorn. The mobile advertising platform InMobi, which he founded in 2007, turned a unicorn when SoftBank invested $200 million in the company in 2011.

“Glance is on a tear, and Google’s investment is a great validation of our innovation,” Tewari told TOI in an exclusive interaction following the announcement of the funding. “Our DAU (daily active users) has touched 115 million, from about 70 million a year ago, and each user is spending about 25 minutes on it per day. That would put us among the top content platforms in the world, alongside Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok,” he said.

He said it’s the first such platform to come out of India. “We own the lock screen content place, just as FB, WhatsApp and others own their spaces. There’s no one in the rearview mirror for us. ByteDance (owner of TikTok) and Glance show that new-age innovations are now coming out of Asia. It’s the Easternisation of consumer tech,” he said.

Glance delivers AI-driven personalised content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bahasa (Indonesia) on the lockscreen of Android smartphones. The lock screen once showed only time and notifications. Glance introduced a dynamic element to it, showing news, entertainment and games, which are customised over time based on your interests. It is easy to consume with just a tap on the lock screen, obviating the need to go into different apps. Tewari said news and entertainment are the biggest drivers of Glance.

Glance’s acquisition of video-sharing social media platform Roposo last year is helping towards content creation. Roposo has some 3 million monthly active creators.

“Glance is a great example of innovation solving for mobile-first and mobile-only consumption, serving content across many of India’s local languages,” said Caesar Sengupta, VP at Google. “Still too many Indians have trouble finding content to read or services they can use confidently, in their own language. And this significantly limits the value of the internet for them, particularly at a time like this when the internet is the lifeline of so many people. This investment underlines our strong belief in working with India’s innovative startups towards the shared goal of building a truly inclusive digital economy that will benefit everyone,” he said.

Google earlier this year committed to invest $10 billion in India over the next five-seven years. It announced in July an investment of $4.5 billion in Reliance Jio.

Ajay Royan, managing general partner and co-founder of Mithril Capital, said Glance is a powerful innovation to democratise content on the mobile Internet.

India is Glance’s biggest market, followed by Indonesia. Tewari said the plan is to take it to South America and the US soon, and also deeper into Asia. He said Glance would look at creating revenue models next year.

On InMobi’s advertising platform – called Marketing Cloud – Tewari said 2020 was the best year for the company, and it is now strongly profitable. The company turned profitable in 2016.

