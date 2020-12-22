Giada De Laurentiis Swears by This Christmas Cookie for the Holidays

Cookies are a quintessential part of the holidays. And when looking for baking ideas it only makes sense to turn to a celebrity chef’s recommendations. Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis recently revealed the holiday cookie that she can’t get enough of, which should have peppermint lovers rejoicing.

Bernadette Peters, Santa Claus, and Giada De Laurentiis appear on the Today show. | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Giada De Laurentiis has honed her cooking talent on the Food Network

De Laurentiis’ show Everyday Italian premiered on the Food Network in 2003, and her status as a celebrity chef has risen dramatically ever since. She has hosted several other shows, opened restaurants, released cookbooks, developed a line of kitchen gear, and more. She even won a Daytime Emmy Award for her hosting, among other accolades.

As she comes from an Italian family and was even born in Italy, Italian cuisine strongly influences her cooking. “Born in Rome, Giada grew up in a large Italian family where the culture of food was a staple in and of itself,” her Food Network bio says.

Giada De Laurentiis reveals her favorite Christmas cookie

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Earned This College Degree Before Heading to Culinary School

De Laurentiis has created many wonderful cookie recipes that are perfect for the holidays. They include Italian Christmas cookies, Holiday Biscotti, Chocolate Peppermint Cookies, Almond Berry Butter Cookies, and Classic Christmas Butter Cookies.

But for De Laurentiis, there’s one cookie that comes to mind when someone says Christmas. The celebrity chef recently shared her favorite Christmas cookie recipe with Food Network, simply saying: “My peppermint patty sandwich cookies.” They’re the perfect sweet treat for every peppermint lover over the holidays.

The chef shares her recipe for Peppermint Patty Sandwich Cookies

RELATED: Prince William Sought Cooking Advice from Giada De Laurentiis After ‘Disastrous’ Incident in the Kitchen

De Laurentiis described her Peppermint Patty Sandwich Cookie recipe as “a combination of a whoopie pie and traditional Italian hazelnut cookie.” She explained that the “pairing of chocolate and peppermint is exquisite and perfectly decadent and over the top for the holidays.” And she shared that the cookies are a favorite treat for her whole household. They’re easy to make and only take about 30 minutes.

Many reviewers were quick to praise the Christmas cookie recipe. “The texture of the cookie and the filling are perfect together,” one person commented on the recipe. “The filling tastes like those classic, soft butter mints. Also, they are festive and adorable!”

Other people offered some baking tips on the cookie recipe to ensure a good outcome. “The cookies are delicate, so you have to be careful with pressing the two sandwiches together because they break easily,” someone else wrote. “The flavors all together are very delicious, but this could easily be a disaster recipe if you aren’t careful. Also recommend using a cookie batter scooper like Giada did, so all of them are the same. I didn’t have one, and it would have helped a lot!”