Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 1.29% By .com

.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 1.29%, while the index climbed 1.18%, and the index added 1.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.46% or 1.028 points to trade at 30.773 at the close. Meanwhile, Bayer AG NA (DE:) added 2.83% or 1.33 points to end at 48.28 and Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) was up 2.43% or 2.210 points to 93.110 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:), which fell 0.16% or 0.023 points to trade at 14.627 at the close. Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) declined 0.10% or 0.15 points to end at 148.89 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 0.28% or 0.32 points to 114.19.

The top performers on the MDAX were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.79% to 29.290, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 3.15% to settle at 117.800 and Puma SE (DE:) which gained 3.12% to close at 89.99.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 1.71% to 2.241 in late trade, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which lost 0.96% to settle at 61.65 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.82% to 33.960 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 9.80% to 28.000, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.79% to settle at 29.290 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.60% to close at 21.280.

The worst performers were S,amp;T AG (DE:) which was down 1.84% to 18.16 in late trade, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which lost 1.71% to settle at 2.241 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.82% to 33.960 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 478 to 179 and 34 ended unchanged.

Shares in Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.79% or 1.070 to 29.290. Shares in Puma SE (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 3.12% or 2.72 to 89.99. Shares in LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.80% or 2.500 to 28.000. Shares in Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.79% or 1.070 to 29.290. Shares in Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.60% or 0.740 to 21.280.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 5.92% to 27.31.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.80% or 15.05 to $1867.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 1.02% or 0.49 to hit $47.48 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.84% or 0.43 to trade at $50.48 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.51% to 1.2179, while EUR/GBP rose 0.51% to 0.9133.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.60% at 90.490.