George Clooney Does All of the Cooking in His Marriage

George and Amal Clooney are a popular couple that many people are interested in. The two have been married since 2016, and seem to be getting along just fine.

While the responsibility of cooking has traditionally fallen on the wife in the past, the Clooneys do things differently. George does all of the cooking in their home, as Amal isn’t the best chef.

George Clooney does all of the cooking for the family

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the “Catch 22” UK premiere | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Clooneys may share certain responsibilities around the house, but when it comes to cooking, George takes care of everything. He recently told Jimmy Kimmel that Amal isn’t the best chef.

“I cook for the family, I’m the chef,” Clooney revealed. “Look, my wife, she does amazing things, you know. She gets journalists out of jail in countries Azerbaijan, Egypt. But when it comes to cooking she makes reservations.”

Amal Clooney once burnt a hardboiled egg

Clooney isn’t exaggerating when he says Amal can’t cook. Apparently, she doesn’t even know how to boil an egg.

“She went to hardboil an egg once, and she put the egg in the pan and turned the stove on without any water in the pan.”

George and Amal Clooney met through a mutual friend

Although the two are happily married now, it took a while for them to get to that point. The two met several years ago after a mutual friend introduced them.

“I was in Lake Como single, and a friend of mine said, ‘Is it ok if I bring my friend over, I’m on my way to the Cannes Film Festival, can I bring my friend over?’” Clooney told Howard Stern. “And my mom and dad were staying with me in Como at the time, and a couple of other friends. And I was like, ‘Sure, bring her over.’”

They were just friends for several months

After their initial encounter, the two remained friends for some time after.

“And in walks Amal, and she’s stunning and funny and the smartest person in every room she walks into,” Clooney said. “And I was really taken with her. We didn’t—we stayed up all night and talked, but we didn’t date. We just started writing each other, and I wrote her for, I don’t know, a few months.”

He wasn’t sure if she liked him at first

Clooney was hesitant to make a move on Amal because he wasn’t sure if their age gap had turned her off.

“And then I came to London,” Clooney said. “Well, I liked her, but I didn’t want to jump the shark on it, I couldn’t tell if she liked me because I’m 17 years older than her. So she might have thought I was grandpa, I don’t know.”

George tried to impress Amal with a movie he was working on

Deciding to overcome his insecurities, Clooney made his move when he visited London to work on a film.

“And then I got to London to score a movie,” Clooney said. “We were scoring at Abbey Road, and I thought, ‘Well if you’re ever going to impress anybody, it’s with a 150 piece orchestra at Abbey Road … And she’d just come from a meeting at work where she was trying to tamp down a problem with the Muslim brotherhood, she comes to Abbey Road”

Avoiding the paparazzi was tricky for them

When the two eventually started dating, it was a challenge for them to avoid the paparazzi. Clooney had to be strategic with how he dated Amal.

“Then I think we were together from that moment on,” Clooney said. “And I mean it was really interesting because we had to hide for, I don’t know, a couple of months because you just want to make sure … You want to get to know each other and get to spend time with each other and not do it on the front page of Hello Magazine.”

It took her 20 minutes to respond to his proposal

After dating for an extended period of time, Clooney knew he wanted to marry Amal. He put together an elaborate proposal that included playing a romantic song and hiding the ring in a drawer.

However, despite the gesture, it took a while for Amal to realize what was going on. Even after she figured it out, she took a long time to give an answer.

“And now I know exactly how long it took for her to say yes because I know what song was playing when she said yes, and it was 20 minutes I’m on my knee,” Clooney said. “She was in shock. I’m panicking, I’m sweat down the back, and I’m thinking … Finally I said to her, ‘Look, I just need a yes or no because I’m 50-something and my hip could go out.”