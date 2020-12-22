G Herbo Accused of Snitching on His Former Friend Because of a Girl

Instagram

A new development of G Herbo’s (Lil Herb) fraud case is here. Someone who claimed to be a former friend of the Chicago rapper spoke out against the hip-hop star in an Instagram post, claiming that Herbo was snitching in this case due to a girl.

“I DIDN’T GET HIT FOR FRAUD BRO. I GOT HIT NOT PAYING TAXES IN TIME BRO. DAMN THROWING ME UNDER THE BUS FOR WHAT? JUST CAUSE IM CHILLING AND FALLING BACK?” the man, who goes under the name @omi_in_a_hellcat on the photo-sharing platform, wrote while tagging Herbo. “I BET I STILL GOT MORE BREAD THAN U TOO WE CAN BET WHATEVER. IM JUST TRYING TO BE A REGULAR N***A LET ME CHILL.”

“OH YOU THROWING ME UNDER THE BUS CAUSE ME AND U WAS F***ING WITH THE SAME SHAWTY DAMN I GET IT,” he continued in a separate post. “SMH THIS NEW GENERATION AINT THUR;. FIGHT YOUR CASE WITHOUT MENTIONING ME AND ILL DO THE SAME BRO.”

It didn’t stop there as the man went on to rant, “THIS REALLY GOT TO DO MORE ABOUT A GIRL. KEEP IT REAL G. I NEVER MENTIONED YOU NEVER PILLOWED TALKED ON YOU ASK HER.” While he never detailed the identity of the said girl, he added, “IF ANYTHING I TOLD HER U WAS SOLID KEY WORD ‘WAS’ THIS IS AS FAR AS IMA TAKE IT. I WISH YOU LUCK ON YOUR UP COMING CASE BRO. YOUR GOING TO NEED IT THESE CASES AINT CHEAP AND UR LICK DONE RAN OUT.”

Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, and five other men were charged for allegedly stealing credit card information to fund luxury vacations and a villa in Jamaica. They were also said to be using the stolen credit card for private jets, lease foreign cars and designer bags.





The rapper has yet to address the case publicly, though he appeared to talk about it on his new song “Statement”. On the track, he rapped, “Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica/ Can ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud/ I went hard from the start/ In my city I’m a god, motherf***er/ If you know you know/Never been no phony though.”