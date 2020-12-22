Future And His Boo Dess Dior Step Out In Matching Varsity Jackets Amid Engagement Rumors (Pics)

Things appear to be moving rather quickly between Future and his new boo Dess Dior.

After the couple went public with their relationship, Future has not been shy about showing off his 22-year-old girlfriend (who just happens to be besties with Jayda Cheaves).

Less than a month ago, Future was on the Gram showing off the diamond earrings he bought for his lady, boasting about the clarity of the rocks.

The pair followed up that gesture of love by stepping out over the weekend in matching blue varsity jackets.

Paparazzi captured them leaving the club, hand in hand with their matching drip. The camera also caught a big rock on Dess’ ring finger, sparking rumors about the two being engaged.

Dess also posted a video of her in the car in the club parking lot that showed off that massive rock on her finger.

Dess Dior captioned the video, “t’s the braids for me..” One fan replied, “It’s the ring for me ,” according to The Blast.

Future has yet to comment on the speculation about their engagement but people are buzzing as the two have only been publicly dating for about a month.

Future took his new girl on a romantic trip to Mexico, where they decided to make their romantic relationship Instagram official.

Dess really got the people talking when she posted a pic of them posing in front of their massive bathroom mirror. Future was seen holding onto her booty while burying his face into her shoulder.

While Future is keeping the focus on his new girl, he also ran into some baby mama drama in the last month when one of his baby mamas, Brittni Mealy, called him out for an incident that happened at their son’s birthday party.

It doesn’t seem like Future is too fazed by the drama surrounding the mothers of his children now that he’s boo’d up but we’ll keep you posted.

