Free TON achieves mainnet status after reaching ‘sufficient decentralization’ By Cointelegraph

The Free TON project, a community-led software fork of Telegram’s ultimately ill-fated attempt at launching a blockchain, announced on Tuesday the launch of the project’s effective mainnet.

The network had originally launched in May 2020, building on Telegram’s code base but otherwise showing no association with the communications company and related $1.7 billion initial coin offering.