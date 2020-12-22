Four takeaways from the Nets’ Opening Night defeat of the Warriors

It was billed as Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s return to action against his former Golden State Warriors team. It was one heck of a way for the 2020-21 NBA season to start under the bright lights of the Big Apple. Durant and Kyrie Irving taking on a rejuvenated Stephen Curry.

The 2020-21 NBA season opener did not live up to expectations. The Brooklyn Nets proved to be in a completely different class compared to the Golden State Warriors. Riding 27 combined first-quarter points from Durant and Irving, the Nets took a 15-point lead after the first 12 minutes.

After a fairly competitive second quarter, the Brooklyn Nets blew this thing open in the third quarter en route to this game being nothing but garbage time from that point on. Here’s the top takeaways from Brooklyn’s 125-99 season-opening win over the Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets are scary good

It came out in droves early in the first quarter on Tuesday night. Making his first appearance in nearly 17 months after suffering an Achilles injury, Kevin Durant scored 10 points in the first five minutes of the game. He looked like his old, pre-injury self. We’re talking about a dude who was hitting over defenders, driving to the lane and popping up to shoot. It was something to behold.