First Latino will represent California in U.S. Senate -governor By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, visits the Orange County Registrar of Voters

2/2

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON () -California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday he will name Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate to fill the remainder of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s term.

Padilla, the California secretary of state and the son of Mexican immigrants, will become the first Latino to represent California in the Senate. Harris is set to take office as vice president on Jan. 20.

There are two years remaining in Harris’ Senate term, meaning Padilla, a Democrat, would need to win election in November 2022 to remain in office for a full six-year-term.

Paperwork was filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission for a Padilla-for-Senate campaign committee.

Newsom noted the incoming senator’s parents were a cook and house cleaner and Padilla “worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the state Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights.”

Padilla in a statement vowed to fight for “those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the healthcare workers looking for relief.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR