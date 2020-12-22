Fiery Washington state train derailment leads to evacuation of nearby homes, businesses

Train cars were on fire after a derailment near Birch Bay Wash., about 10 kilometres south of the Canadian border, which caused a large evacuation of homes, businesses and an elementary school in the area, according to the Whatcom County sheriff’s office.

The derailment also forced the closure of the I-5 highway on Tuesday afternoon.

An image from a Washington state Department of Transportation highway camera showed a plume of dark smoke rising into the air.

“We are working to evacuate a 1/2 mile radius from the site of the derailment,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet just before 1:30 p.m. “Train cars are on fire. AGAIN, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA.”

Later Tuesday, the sheriff’s office updated its information, putting the evacuation area at a radius of 3/4 mile or 1.2 kilometres.

We are working to evacuate a 1/2 mile radius from the site of the derailment. Train cars are on fire. I-5 is closed in both directions from Grandview to Birch Bay Lynden Rd. Train cars are on fire.<br,gt;AGAIN, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. <a href=”https://t.co/OuqC5NAuoE”>pic.twitter.com/OuqC5NAuoE,lt;/a,gt; —@whatcomsheriff

The evacuation area is centred around the derailment at 7500 Portal Way in Custer, about 10 kilometres south of the Canadian border. The evacuation orders don’t appear to have affected anyone in B.C.

A photo posted by the sheriff’s office on Twitter appears to to show firefighters responding to the fire relatively close to buildings and vehicles. It’s not clear if nearby property was damaged.

The I-5 is closed in both directions between Grandview and Birch Bay Lynden Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

An image from the Washington State Department of Transportation camera at Zell Road shows a plume of dark smoke rising from a train derailment on Tuesday. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway said in a tweet that the train involved was carrying crude oil and that three to five tanks cars derailed just before noon on Tuesday.

BNSF Railway has confirmed that a train carrying crude oil derailed in Custer, Wash., around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 22. Initial reports indicate that between three to five tank cars derailed and there are reports of a fire toward the end of the train. (1/2) —@BNSFRailway

A spokesperson for the company in Texas sent News a brief statement, saying nobody aboard the train was injured and that it was northbound transporting crude oil. The company didn’t confirm whether it was headed for Canada.

BNSF updated the number of cars that derailed, putting the number at seven.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this incident. Our main priority is to work with public emergency responders to protect public safety,” BNSF said in a statement.