Family Vacation’ Fans Are Plotting Against Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is still unpacking the drama from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. Some fans are upset that her November 2019 wedding is still a topic of conversation. Others are taking steps to have Pivarnick removed from the MTV series altogether.

Angelina Pivarnick is still part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

At the conclusion of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3, Pivarnick was livid with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese. The speech they delivered resulted in Pivarnick’s wedding disaster and, ultimately, Polizzi quitting the show.

Despite the fallout that occurred after the wedding, Pivarnick is still part of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast.

The men of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ are working to repair the damage from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding

As documented so far in season 4, Mike “The Mediation” Sorrentino has concocted several plans to get Pivarnick in the same building with Farley and Cortese. When Pivarnick arrived in the “Jurassic Angelina” episode, Sorrentino explained his intentions.

“We wanted to put all the fun and games aside and say we want to move forward,” Sorrentino told Pivarnick. “If you want this situation solved, you have to be part of the solution. We just want to move forward — all of us.”

In an interview with TooFab, Pivarnick explained just how hard the guys were working to repair the family.

“They really put all their effort into this,” she told the outlet. “Off camera [and] on camera. Those boys went far and wide, and they outdid themselves with trying to get this family to sit down. [It was] just so genuine of them. I really love the boys.”

Fans will have to see how everything plays out in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will continue in the new year.

‘Jersey Shore’ fans are blaming Angelina Pivarnick for making the show ‘boring’

Many fans are outraged at Pivarnick’s continued involvement in the show.

“Angelina and editing is the reason this show is getting boring,” a fan said on Reddit, adding:

Every time Angelina is present there is drama which is unnecessary. I hate both production and Angelina equally. How production let ‘Snooki’ leave and kept Angelina is beyond me. ‘Snooki’ was one of their main cash cows, and I’m not saying the rest of the cast can’t carry the show, but why should they allow Angelina to be part of their ‘family’ she’s never done anything but upset people and bring drama.

This fan said they’re dreading watching the rest of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4. They also called on other fans who feel the same to start a petition to have Pivarnick cut from the show.

Some ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans are petitioning to have Angelina Pivarnick removed from the show

“Let’s start a smear campaign like her fans started a smear campaign on Snooki and her business,” the frustrated fan concluded.

Many people agreed with this user in the comments. Still, there were others who attributed their annoyances with this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to editing.

“I agree and disagree,” someone commented. “Editing is 100% awful yes. But I don’t think Angelina is as a awful or dramatic as they make her seem.”

There are currently two petitions to have Pivarnick removed from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Some fans want Lauren Sorrentino to replace Pivarnick, while others wish to Pivarnick excluded from the series altogether.

At this time, it doesn’t seem like MTV has any plans to remove Pivarnick from the series.