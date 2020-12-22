Everything CSI gets wrong about forensics

Another big problem with the way CSI translates the job from the real world to the TV world is the clothing worn by the characters on the show. “I always am struck by the clothes the crime scene personnel wear to scenes,” Shen says. “Heels? Designer clothes? Low cut tops?”

The issue here is one of practicality. According to Shen, “Probably 90% of crime scenes are places in which you do not want anything to touch your skin. You do not want to fall, slip, lean on, or in any way come into contact with the environment around you.”

Wearing a pair of designer heels or a silk tie to a crime scene looks chic on TV, but in real life, it would lead to nothing but misery and soiled garments. Shen explains, “Crime scenes can last hours to days, be in rough terrain, and are often rife with blood, maggots, flies, fleas, decomposition fluids, and other unpleasantness. No designer clothes. Ever.”

All in all, there is a lot that CSI embellishes when it comes to actual forensics. And if you think we’re picking on them too much, just wait until you read how wrong they got things over at NCIS.