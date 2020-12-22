Even Santa Is Using Zoom To Communicate This Year

While it has been confirmed that Santa Clause is immune to COVID-19, it can still be hard for children to not be able to visit Santa. Many malls are still doing the best they can but kids cannot sit on Santa’s lap this year. Bob Jordan plays Santa every year in Virginia and is using Zoom to stay in touch with children.

The children are told that they are getting a very special video chat from the North Pole. Kids are loving it! He made his backdrop look like the North Pole would with books, toys, dolls, nutcrackers, and drawings from children all around.

Santa is using Zoom to check in on children and send gifts

He was even able to gift presents virtually! Bob said, “This girl was looking for a present from Santa on the meeting, and so I ended this meeting by showing this box and saying, ‘I’ve got something here for you right down here on the floor. I’m going to magically transport this present … and it should be outside your front door.’”

The gift was waiting outside her door. He continued, “Christmas is a time of hope and love and nothing should change that, no matter how bad things are. I tell children, ‘Do not worry about Christmas. It’s coming. It’s never been canceled.’ Christmas will come.”

What a sweet man and a wonderful message!