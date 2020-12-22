Endless Dungeon release date, trailer, and gameplay

As of this writing, an official release date hasn’t been revealed for Endless Dungeon. However, the game’s Steam page notes that it’s “coming soon.”

In the meantime, gamers can get familiar with Amplitude Studios’ other releases set within the Endless universe. Endless Space (released in 2012) is a 4X turn-based strategy game that can be found on PC. Endless Legend (released in 2014) follows the same vein as its predecessor and can also be played via PC.

Dungeon of the Endless (released in 2014) is the most similar to Endless Dungeon, as it focuses on rouge-like tower defense gameplay mechanics. Endless Space 2 (released in 2017) retains and greatly improves the same approach to gameplay featured in its predecessor. Besides Endless Dungeon, Amplitude Studios is also working on a brand-new 4X-themed strategy game called Humankind.

Humankind has been announced for release on April 22, 2021, for PC and Google Stadia.