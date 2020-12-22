Elliot Page’s Wife Deletes Instagram Account After Asking for Privacy

Instagram

The move arrives after Emma Portner took to Instagram Stories to ask for privacy about her gender identity following ‘The Umbrella Academy’ actor coming out as transgender.

Elliot Page’s (formerly known as Ellen Page) wife Emma Portner sparked concern after she appeared to remove her Instagram account. The move arrived after she asked for privacy about her gender identity after her spouse came out as transgender.

Fans noticed that Emma’s account was nowhere to be found on the photo-sharing platform. “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,” read the notice if people tried to access the dancer’s Instagram page.

It remains to be seen whether Emma deleted her page or she set her account private. Meanwhile, Elliot is still active and posting on the platform.

Prior to this, Elliot’s wife addressed mounting questions about her own gender identity after “The Umbrella Academy” star’s announcement of his new name and new preferred pronouns. Taking to Instagram Stories earlier this month, Emma wrote, “My gender identity, pronouns, and sexuality are private and not up for debate.”

“Would love for the energy in discussion over my identity to shift into addressing the climate crisis or sharing resources to support LGBTQIA2+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Twospirit, Non Binary, and Pansexual) resiliency instead,” she added. “I am so grateful for the accountability, love and support.”

Elliot went public with his new name early this month, requesting to be referred to by the pronouns “he” and “they.” He wrote on social media, “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self… I ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of the violence.”

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Elliot added. Emma quickly showered her husband with support following the transgender announcement. “I am so proud of @elliotpage,” she wrote on Instagram. “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”