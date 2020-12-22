Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Receive Warm Welcome in First ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer

The two actors reprise their roles as Prince Akeem Joffer and his aide Semmi, who travel back to America to find Akeem’s son he never knew he has in the ‘Coming to America’ sequel.

–

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back in regal glory in the first official trailer of “Coming 2 America“. After teased with the first-look photo released last week, glimpses of footage in the new film are made available online for viewing pleasure through the sneak-peek video.

Murphy’s Prince Akeem Joffer and Hall’s Semmi, Akeem’s best friend and aide, are still at the center of the story. Set years after the first film, the plot finds Akeem realizing that he fathers a child he never knew he has.

Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honoring his royal father’s (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, since Akeem and Lisa’s (Shari Headley) daughter Meeka Joffer (KiKi Layne) is ineligible to take over the throne because Zamunda law rules that it has to be a male heir to take the throne, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.

The trailer, set to “Feel Right” by rapper Mystikal and Mark Ronson, sees the duo reuniting with the old men in the barber shop, with Murphy and Hall playing them as well. There’s also a look at Tracy Morgan as Lavelle’s uncle Reem, Wesley Snipes as Imani’s older brother General Izzi, Leslie Jones as Lavelle’s mother, and Teyana Taylor as General Izzi’s henchwoman.

Rick Ross and Davido are also set to make cameo appearance in the movie, which is directed by Craig Brewer. Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield wrote the screenplay based on a story by Blaustein, Sheffield and Justin Kanew.

Originally scheduled to be theatrically released on August 7 of this year, the movie will now debut domestically via Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021, excluding countries where Paramount Pictures will handle theatrical distribution.