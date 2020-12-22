DraftKings Picks Week 16: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

With just one week left in most year-long fantasy seasons, there’s a good chance that you’ve been eliminated from your league’s playoff race. The good news is that there are still plenty of NFL DFS contests to enjoy as the final two weeks of the NFL’s regular season rolls on. This week’s Sunday slate is a bit lighter on games than weeks past, but we still found some interesting picks for our Week 16 DraftKings tournament lineup.

For the first time in a couple of weeks, the RB spot is only middle-of-the-road on the DFS slate. Several injuries and top backs playing in Saturday or prime-time games have eliminated some of the top plays there, so we’re only spending up at one RB spot. Our other two RBs are in the average-to-cheap price range, though we are stacking our flex RB with our QB. That stack will help give us some serious lineup differentiation, and it also allowed us to spend up at WR. This week’s receiver slate is pretty top-heavy, so getting some players that could pop off gives this lineup a high ceiling.

Matchups that we targeted at the receiver spot included the Falcons and Seahawks, while the run defenses of the Jaguars and Texans continue to be units that we want to exploit. We also have included a second, more traditional type of stack — an RB paired with a D/ST unit — that could pay off in spades if the Washington-Carolina game script goes as we’re hoping.

This lineup is for Week 16 DraftKings main slate tournaments.