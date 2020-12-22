Downlow Basketball Player: NBA Player TJ McConnell Has A 3 INCH D**K!!

NBA baller TJ MCConnell from the Indiana Pacers is being put on blast by one of his former teammates, has learned.

The revelation came during Jason Lee’s interview with downlow professional basketball player Andre Marhold. According to Andre – who became famous for dating Youtube makeup guru Jeffrey Star – he was NBA player TJMcConnell’s former teammate. And Andre claims that he saw TJ’s penis in the shower, and claims that the Caucasian NBA player is only 3 inches.

Here’s TJ McConnell:

And here is the video of Andre spilling the tea:

TJ, 28, is a professional basketball player for the Indiana Pacers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played college basketball for the Duquesne Dukes and the Arizona Wildcats.

After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA draft, McConnell joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2015 NBA Summer League.] Eventually, he signed with the 76ers and became a serviceable NBA player.