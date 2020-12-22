Dolly Parton Talks About Her Morning Routine At Home

Dolly Parton recently shared her morning routine with fans. Turns out that she doesn’t work 9-5, but much earlier! Dolly admits that she gets up very early, usually around 3 a.m. She said she gets her best work done between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Dolly said, “I’m a very, very, very early riser. I go to bed pretty early, but I’m up and down. If I wake up and I’m pretty well awake, I think, I’ve got so much to do, I’ll get up and I’ll work a little while, write a little while, and I’ll lay back down.”

Dolly Parton shares more about her morning routine

“I’m a very spiritual person,” she said. “Every single day, before I do anything, I wake up and I thank God for the night and ask him to bless the day and to bring all the right things…all the wrong people out of my life, and bring all the right stuff in. And just to guide me, lead me. And I always pray that he’ll let me uplift mankind and glorify Him.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Shows Off Her Real Hair And Admits She Loves Wigs

When her husband, Carl Dean wakes up, she said she makes him breakfast when she’s home. She likes to make sausage patties, biscuits, and milk gravy. Dolly admits that they don’t eat that every day, but when they are feeling indulgent.

She gets ready every day

Then, she gets ready for the day even if they aren’t going anywhere. Dolly said she loves to get dressed up, in makeup and heels, every day. She said, “I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done. But I actually do wear high heels most of the time.”

She only sleeps around five hours per night because she said she is so excited about her life. Dolly revealed, “That’s exciting to me, that I have all these fans that care about me, and I love us sharing that kind of love and that kind of energy. You know how that feels. People love you. And that’s a great feeling to know that people care about you, and so it kind of generates its own kind of energy.”