Do or die as Ether price drops to a critical level against BTC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: Do or die as Ether price drops to a critical level against BTC

It’s been all about (BTC) in recent months with altcoins suffering as a result and BTC dominance reaching a new local high of 67.5% over the past few days.

However, a reversal typically occurs once altcoins start to show such major weakness and altcoin traders are in depression. The leading indicator for such a U-turn is Ether (ETH), which is now in a do or die position against its BTC pair.

1-week chart. Source: TradingView
BTC Dominance 1-week chart. Source: TradingView
1-week chart. Source: TradingView