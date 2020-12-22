Do or die as Ether price drops to a critical level against BTC By Cointelegraph

Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: Do or die as Ether price drops to a critical level against BTC
It’s been all about (BTC) in recent months with altcoins suffering as a result and BTC dominance reaching a new local high of 67.5% over the past few days.
However, a reversal typically occurs once altcoins start to show such major weakness and altcoin traders are in depression. The leading indicator for such a U-turn is Ether (ETH), which is now in a do or die position against its BTC pair.
