Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor series tease will turn heads

An Andor Disney+ series has been in the works for a while now. A sizzle reel presented during Disney’s Investor Day confirms the company is fairly far along in production on the series. Perhaps everything is going so well because Luna is one of those actors everyone loves to work with.

“I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers,” Luna says. “What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant].” While Cassian Andor plays an important role in Rogue One, he’s ultimately a supporting character to Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso. It will be intriguing to dive more into his backstory in a way that may even enrich the fan experience with the earlier film.

Luna goes on to say, “The way we’re shooting this reminds me of how we shot the film, and the amount of work behind this TV series reminds me of the work you do for a film. It feels like we’re doing a very long movie.” While more Disney+ series were announced during Disney Investor Day than feature-length films, it sounds as though fans don’t have to worry about getting something that’s of subpar quality. It appears as though Disney is investing just as much money into these shows as they would a movie. Considering reports seem to indicate Andor was almost canceled, it appears as though the cast and crew managed to find a way to tell this story in a manner worthy of the Star Wars brand.

We’ll just have to wait and see when the show comes out on Disney+ sometime in 2022.