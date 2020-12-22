Did Tayshia Adams Pick Zac, Ivan, or Ben? Season 16 Episode 13 Just Gave Fans the Most Emotional Ending

Host Chris Harrison warned fans The Bachelorette Season 16 finale would be an emotional ride — and he delivered. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Tayshia Adams made her final pick between Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, and Ben Smith. So who did the lead choose in the end? Here’s who went home on The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 13.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 13.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Episode 13 starts with Ben Smith’s return and Ivan Hall’s elimination

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Ivan Hall Reveals How He Really Felt About Tayshia Adams When They Met

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 13 kicked off where Adams’ journey left off. In the previous episode, Ben returned after his elimination. He told Adams he was in love with her. And of course, the lead was in shock.

Eventually, Adams told Ben he could come to the next rose ceremony. But she wasn’t sure what to do. She also kissed him and seemed to regret it because of all the confusion.

Later, Ben showed up at the rose ceremony, which alerted Zac and Ivan. Both men were excited about making it to the final two. But then, Adams asked Ivan to talk. In the end, she sent him home, hinting at religious differences.

Meanwhile, Ivan was heartbroken. However, he did not regret his time with the bachelorette. “It just sucks,” Ivan said. “But I meant every word when I said I was falling in love with you this week.”

Ben Smith and Zac Clark meet Tayshia Adams’ parents on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Reveals Who Her Parents Would Pick for Her First Impression Rose

After picking Ben and Zac as her final two men on The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, Adams introduced her contestants to her parents. First up was Ben, who acknowledged his faults to Adams’ father, Desmond. Ben revealed he messed up before. But he was there now. In the end, Desmond said he would give Ben a chance.

Later, Zac met Adams’ parents. He had an honest conversation with Desmond and revealed just how serious he was about committing to Adams. Their talk put Desmond at east. Meanwhile, Adams’ mom, Rosario, revealed she could see the couple’s chemistry.

Tayshia Adams sends Ben Smith home ahead of the final rose ceremony

Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

RELATED: Would Ben Smith Return for ‘The Bachelor’? ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Are Wondering Whether They’ll See the Contestant in 2022

Before Adams had her final dates with Ben and Zac on The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 13, Desmond spoke to his daughter. He revealed the family was worried about her, and no one wanted to see her make a mistake. Adams admitted she felt overwhelmed after the conversation. But even so, she had to move forward.

Before their final date, Zac revealed he was ready to start his life with Adams. He wanted to propose and get married. Then during the date, Adams was in her head. But Zac noticed and did his best to distract her. Then during the evening portion, Adams opened up about her fears. She was afraid Zac would eventually run away. However, the contestant reassured her everything would be just fine. He was committed.

After the date with Zac, Adams got the clarity she needed. So she decided to send Ben home. Adams told Ben she saw potential when he came back. But her heart was with someone else. Like Ivan, Ben was heartbroken. However, he just wanted Adams to be happy.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams get engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Says Zac Clark Is ‘Future Husband Material’

When Adams eliminated Ben on The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, Zac became the last man standing. And when speaking with producers, Zac revealed how much he wanted to propose.

“I love Tayshia, and I’m gonna propose to the woman of my dreams,” Zac said. “She is everything I’ve ever wanted in a partner. … I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I love Tayshia so much.”

Then ahead of the final rose ceremony, Adams got emotional while chatting with Harrison. But Adams didn’t feel doubt. She felt excited.

Finally, the moment arrived. Both Adams and Zac shared how much they loved each other. Adams picked Zac as her final rose. The couple left The Bachelorette finale happily engaged.

Unfortunately, there was no “After the Final Rose” special for Adams and Zac. Following the finale, Harrison explained why the reunion didn’t happen. However, the host also hinted at a potential update when The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James begins in January 2021.

“It pains me there’s no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season,” Harrison wrote on Twitter. “Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn’t possible. But hopefully we’ll be back for #TheBachelor.”

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!