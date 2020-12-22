Despite Candiace Dillard Vowing To Not Film With Monique Samuels, Samuels Is Open To Returning To the Show

The friendship between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels appears to be permanently over. While they both admit to some level of regret over their fight, Dillard is adamant that Samuels is most at fault. Dillard is doubling down on her claims that she will not be an active participant in season 6 of RHOP if Samuels returns.

Both Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard say their fractured friendship is irreparable

Dillard and Samuels’ fallout has them both uncertain regarding the future of their friendship. As of present day, neither believe they can repair things. During a recent interview with E! News’ Just the Sip, Dillard said firmly, “I don’t see a world where the two of us can exist.”

The season 5 reunion marked the first time Samuels and Dillard were in the same space since their fight. Both made it a point to avoid filming with one another or overlapping scenes and production assisted to ensure their wish was honored. Despite the length of time they’d been apart, Dillard was uneasy going into the reunion and seeing Samuels.

“I think this is the first year I’m not looking forward to the reunion,” Dillard said in the same interview. “I’m just like, can we just get to it and through it and then take me to the bar?”

Samuels told Ashley Darby during a break at the reunion that she’s confident her friendship with Dillard is over. For Samuels, she believes Dillard acts like a victim and lacks accountability for her own actions that contributed to their breakdown.

“No, it’s too much that happened. I can’t take people who sit back and act as if they have never done anything shady,” Samuels said. “[I don’t like] the fakery or the acting. Her and Gizelle trying to do little sheisty stuff beyond my back [is not OK].

Candiace Dillard says she will not film with Monique Samuels – Samuels says she’ll return under certain conditions

Dillard previously revealed that she’d no longer be part of the show if Samuels were to return. Now that Andy Cohen made it clear that there would more than likely be no casting changes for season 6, Dillard’s stance remains the same.

She’s especially irritated by Samuels’ recent rap song “Drag Queens,” a play on words considering Dillard asked Samuels, “You gon’ drag me” moments before the wig pulling ensued.

“I will not film with her, I will not work with her — I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me. And there’s nothing that I need or want to say to her,” she said in a recent interview with Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “This is still a job at the end of the day. I’m not working with her and that’s not an ultimatum. That’s nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space.”

Furthermore, Dillard stands by her hope that Samuels is fired, “Good riddance, go home.”

Samuels also admits to considering quitting the show but says therapy has helped change her view. In an interview with Shadow and Act, Samuels says she’s open to returning but things must change amongst the cast

“The whole gang up and the whole bullying mentality and all of those things, it’s not going to work anymore,” she said. “People need to bring their own weight so that they can have something good to talk about rather than making the same paycheck as I’m making,”

Part two of the RHOP reunion airs Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 pm EST.