Derek Watt injury update: Brother J.J. Watt, Steelers fullback tweet positive news

Derek Watt appeared to be knocked out cold after a hit to the head on “Monday Night Football.” Players around him took a knee, although Watt eventually walked off the field with some help.

Watt was quickly entered into concussion protocol, per the Steelers, and ruled out for the game at halftime. But tweets both from Watt and his older brother, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, later confirmed that things were looking OK for Derek after the scary initial scene.

The tweet from J.J. below was sent out during the game, soon after Derek’s injury.

Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2020

Derek tweeted an update of his own after the game.

Just wanted to send a quick message to say thank you to everyone for the well wishes and let you know that I’m going to be ok. — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) December 22, 2020

Derek’s injury came in punt coverage for Pittsburgh during the first quarter. A block from behind sent Derek sprawling toward the ball carrier, and his head smashed into return man Alex Erickson’s knee. Derek laid on his back, not moving, as trainers rushed out to help him. When the ESPN broadcast came back from commercial, it showed Watt walking to the sideline with assistance. You can view the injury here, although be warned that it may be disturbing for some.

Mainly a fullback, Derek is in his first year with the Steelers after four seasons with the Chargers. He’s teammates with his brother, T.J., for Pittsburgh. In 2020, Derek has yet to carry the ball but has made seven tackles.