‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers say that Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) has every reason to be shaking in his boots and that’s because he is worried that Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) might recognize him from the night that he raped her while they were in London. Here’s what you need to know.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Charlie is doing everything he can to keep from revealing that he raped Allie. That’s why he decides to tie up Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and hold her captive in his apartment.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Charlie Is Worried About Allie And The Truth

Mike Manning, who plays Charlie on DOOL, tells the publication that his character is certainly panicking. He offers, “He doesn’t want this to come out. In his mind, Ava has messed things up for him for his entire life and he doesn’t want her to do it again.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers say that Charlie will head out to spend Christmas with Claire and John and Marlena’s. Unfortunately for him, that’s where he sees Allie.

Mike continues, “He genuinely feels bad about what he did to Allie and he never thought that he would have to see her again, so he’s surprised and horrified to know that she’s Claire’s cousin and that now she’s somebody that’s going to be in his life. He is feeling sick that he has to face what he did all over again. He’s seeing this person and all those feelings and that guilt comes rushing back to him.”

