David Littleproud says Australia will never compromise sovereignty

Mr Littleproud told Luke Grant on radio 3AW the dispute over Beijing’s trade sanctions on Australian exports had been frustrating but a measured approach was needed to resolve the dispute.
“That has been frustrating and disappointing. I’ve got to say, we continue to make sure that we’ll be the adults in the room,” he said.
“We’ll continue to make sure they understand we’ll never turn our back. When they’re ready to talk, we’ll be there.”
China has recently increased tariffs on Australian wine and barley and blocked imports on lamb, beef, lobsters and other goods.
Mr Littleproud said there was mounting evidence that the dispute was less about technical trade issues and more about national sovereignty.
“This is more about Australians standing up for their own sovereignty. And we won’t compromise that. I’m sorry.
“They’ll be waiting a long if they think we will. The reality is there’s hundreds of thousands of Australians who’ve given their lives to protect that, and we owe them and their legacy never to compromise on our values and principles.”
Mr Littleproud also said other nations were growing concerned about China’s behaviour.
“The world is watching. And this is the thing that we are saying to China: The best way to rectify this and clarify your actions is to be open and transparent and have a conversation because the world is starting to get anxious about their actions.”