Covid-19 in Cape Town: Grim outlook as pressure mounts on hospitals, plea for public to ‘step up’

Hospitalisation in Cape Town is currently under pressure and the province expects the pressure to increase.

Healthcare and frontline workers are also taking strain.



An overall picture of stability is, however, being reported in the Garden Route.

Hospitalisation in Cape Town is under pressure, with the city starting to exceed the levels that it had experienced in the first wave.

And it is expected to increase even more over the next two weeks, said head of the Western Cape health department Dr Keith Cloete.

“That is the big message we are bringing to you today: the platform in Cape Town is already under pressure [and] we expect it to become even more [pressurised],” he said in the provincial government’s weekly digicon on Tuesday.

“That is why we need a radical intervention of changing something that can safeguard the healthcare platform both for [the] public and private [sector] over the festive season in Cape Town.”

Severe pressure

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, echoed similar sentiments, saying in addition to the system, healthcare and frontline workers were also taking strain.

“They have been at it for the last eight months and have taken us through the first wave. Now we are in the second wave and once again those frontline workers are in the thick of things right now and what they need us to do is much better than what we are doing right now,” he said.

“As citizens in this province, we need to step up and play our part more than ever before because the health system needs to be protected. We owe it to the frontline workers,” he said.

According to Winde, the total active infections in the Western Cape was currently 61% higher than the first peak.

“The highest single day increase in cases at the first peak was 2 158 (29 June 2020), but our most recent high has been 4 508, 108% higher,” he said.

In addition, 2 691 patients were currently in hospital, and 317 patients in ICU – this was the highest number since Covid-19 hit the country.

“We are currently using 32.4 tonnes of oxygen per day, five tonnes more than we utilised per day during the peak of the first wave. We are using 58.5% of available daily capacity of oxygen,” he said.

Although there was recently a Covid-19 spike in the Garden Route, Winde noted that the rate of infection and hospitalisation in the district was finally decreasing.

A presentation by Cloete also painted an overall picture of stability in the Garden Route.

“We can say for sure that we are seeing a decline in active cases in the Garden Route, due to a decline in the three biggest municipalities: Bitou, George and Knysna.

‘A drop in cases being seen’

“In those three areas, there is evidence that the cases are coming down and evidence that the hospitalisation is declining,” he said.

As of Monday, 21 December, the Garden Route District recorded a total of 380 cases, with 18 890 recoveries.

The district was one of the areas subject to restrictions, such as the closure of beaches, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the festive season.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and a team of scientists on Friday announced the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant which appeared to be spreading fast across the country. Although the mutation was a cause for concern, Mkhize told the nation not to panic.

