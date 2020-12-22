Courteney Cox and Fiance Thank Frontline Workers as They Reunite for First Time in 9 Months

Instagram

The ‘Friends’ actress has reunited with her husband-to-be, the Snow Patrol member, after they were kept apart due to travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have reunited for the first time in nine months.

The “Friends” actress and the Snow Patrol star were forced to spend much of the Covid-19 pandemic apart after Johnny returned to the U.K. just a day before California stopped letting in outside visitors in March.

However, the couple is back together now and have recorded a special message for frontline workers in the songwriter’s home city of Derry in Ireland.

In the clip shared on Twitter on 11 December (20), the 56-year-old star said, “We just want to thank all the people at Rath Mor in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year.”

And Johnny, who was stood next to his fiance, added, “Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work – it’s so appreciated. And I know it’s been a really tough year, but here’s to a great 2021 ahead.”

It’s the first time the pair have been seen together since they said goodbye to each other at the start of the pandemic.

In October, Courteney said she hadn’t seen the 44-year-old musician for more than 200 days.

But she insisted she hadn’t been feeling too lonely without him.

“At first I was like, wow what do I do with myself? I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so much more, I’ve perfected it…,” she said. “I haven’t seen John in that many days, he left when the country shut down, the day before.”

“Sundays are different, I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, ‘OK, people have been quarantining, everyone’s safe’, they like to come to the beach so I’m not that lonely.”

Courteney was thankful to have two friends volunteer to stay with her amid the global health crisis because she was too “chicken” to have stayed alone with her 16-year-old daughter Coco.