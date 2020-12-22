Coronavirus US: Anthony Faucci receives vaccine

Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has received his COVID-19 vaccine, telling Americans most of the country will have access to the new jabs by the middle of next year.

Dr Fauci, and other top US health officials received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event.

Dr Fauci said it was an honour to be given it.

“What we are seeing now is the culmination of years of research which has led to a phenomenon that has truly been unprecedented,” he said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP)

Dr Fauci told Good Morning America on Tuesday that he expects to start vaccinating the general population “somewhere in the end of March, the beginning of April.”

He said the process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want to receive the vaccine.

The first doses started rolling out last week, with health care workers, first responders and the elderly on the priority list.

Dr Fauci also said it was “certainly possible” that the new COVID-19 strain discovered in the UK had reached America as well.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received emergency clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration. (AP)

He said travel bans were unnecessary and “rather draconian,” but that pre-travel testing requirements for visitors from the UK might be preferable.