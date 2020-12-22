Company Profile for BentallGreenOak

Article content

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with expertise in the asset management of office, retail, industrial and multi-residential property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 24 cities across twelve countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management, which is the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com

Company: BentallGreenOak Headquarters Address: 1 York Street Suite 1100 Toronto, ON M5J 0B6 Canada Main Telephone: 4166813400 Website: www.bentallgreenoak.com Type of Organization: Limited Partnership Industry: Real Estate Key Executives: CEO: Sonny Kalsi Senior Managing Partner: John Carrafiell Public Relations Contact: Rahim Ladha Phone: 4169869027 Email: [email protected]

