Company Profile for BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with expertise in the asset management of office, retail, industrial and multi-residential property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 24 cities across twelve countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management, which is the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com

Company:

BentallGreenOak

Headquarters Address:

1 York Street

Suite 1100

Toronto, ON M5J 0B6

Canada

Main Telephone:

4166813400

Website:

www.bentallgreenoak.com

Type of Organization:

Limited Partnership

Industry:

Real Estate

Key Executives:

CEO: Sonny Kalsi

Senior Managing Partner: John Carrafiell

Public Relations

Contact:

Rahim Ladha

Phone:

4169869027

Email:

[email protected]

