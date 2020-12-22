Colts’ Reich on tight playoff race: ‘I’m glad it’s like this’

The AFC playoff picture is the most chaotic it’s been in years with just two games separating the Buffalo Bills, who currently hold the No. 2 seed, and the Baltimore Ravens, who currently hold the no. 8 seed and would not make the playoffs if they started today. And right in the middle of this mess are the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, who are tied atop the AFC South at 10-4.

Colts coach Frank Reich said he was not concerned about potentially losing the division with a 12-4 record, explaining that this tight race should be the perfect preparation for the postseason.

“It’s shocking,” Colts head coach Frank Reich told the Indianapolis Star. “In a weird way, I’m saying, ‘I’m glad it’s like this.’ Our goals are high.”

Despite having an identical record with the Titans, the Colts sit behind Tennessee in the AFC South standings due to tiebreakers and currently hold the sixth seed behind the 10-4 Cleveland Browns. In most years, 10 wins would easily secure a trip to the postseason but with the 9-5 Ravens fighting for a spot, the Colts will need to keep their foot on the gas in order to ensure their trip to the playoffs.

The Colts are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, and Reich says that rather than looking ahead to the playoffs, his team simply needs to focus on getting their 11th win.

“The way we get to where we want to go to is by worrying about the Pittsburgh Steelers, by worrying about what we’re going to do tomorrow when we watch the film, and how we’re going to practice on Wednesday, how we’re going to learn to play better fundamental football and play as a team, do the little things right,” Reich said.