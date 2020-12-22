College football bowl matchups: Picks and preview

Ready or not, bowl season is upon us. To call it a hodge-podge of ridiculousness might be an understatement. More than a dozen bowls have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues and over 20 schools (like USC) have opted out of playing.

The result: a host of teams with losing records have accepted bowl bids, including one program with just two wins. On the flip-side, a -win Army team does not have a bowl to play in — at least for the moment. Go figure.

The College Football Playoff semifinalists are not surprising, but that didn’t keep some schools (Cincinnati, Texas A,amp;M) from being a bit perturbed.

That said, here’s our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for this season’s bowl games. As always in this age of a global pandemic, everything is fluid.

** Denotes New Year’s Six bowl games.

All times Eastern.