Christmas Song Trivia Quiz

EntertainmentChristmas Song Trivia QuizBy Bradley Lamb - December 22, 202007ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp “All I want for Christmas ___ ___.” First line: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas.” Last Line: “All I want for Christmas is you, baby.” Via Columbia First line: “On the first day of Christmas, my true love sent to me.” Last Line: “Two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree.” Via Getty Image First line: “It’s the most beautiful time of the year.” Last line: “Show me, baby, that you love me so-oh-oh, oh, oh, oh.” Via Island/ RBMG First line: “You’re here where you should be.” Last line: “Underneath the tree.” Via RCA First line: “I want to thank the storm that brought the snow.” Last line: “You make it feel like Christmas.” Via Interscope First line: “Santa, tell me if you’re really there.” Last line: “If he won’t be here next year.” Via Republic First line: “Oh, the weather outside is frightful.” Last line: “Let it snow, let it snow, let snow.” Via Reprise First line: “Nights are getting shorter now.” Last line: “Santa’s coming to town.” Via Atlantic/ Monkey Puzzle Quizzes Sign up to the Quizzes Newsletter – Binge on the latest quizzes delivered right to your inbox with the Quizzes newsletter!