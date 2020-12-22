Christmas Song Trivia Quiz

“All I want for Christmas ___ ___.”

  1. First line: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas.” Last Line: “All I want for Christmas is you, baby.”


  2. First line: “On the first day of Christmas, my true love sent to me.” Last Line: “Two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree.”


  3. First line: “It’s the most beautiful time of the year.” Last line: “Show me, baby, that you love me so-oh-oh, oh, oh, oh.”


  4. First line: “You’re here where you should be.” Last line: “Underneath the tree.”


  5. First line: “I want to thank the storm that brought the snow.” Last line: “You make it feel like Christmas.”


  6. First line: “Santa, tell me if you’re really there.” Last line: “If he won’t be here next year.”


  7. First line: “Oh, the weather outside is frightful.” Last line: “Let it snow, let it snow, let snow.”


  8. First line: “Nights are getting shorter now.” Last line: “Santa’s coming to town.”


