Chrissy Teigen Gives John Legend Same Christmas Gifts

Who wouldn’t want these gifts?
The first gift is, according to Legend, “Usually a bag that I can carry around for the rest of the year. I literally put everything that I care about in the bag — laptop, phone, chargers, passport, everything is in that bag.”
“I carry it with me everywhere I go, so I’m reminded of Chrissy’s great taste and generosity throughout the year.”
“She also gets me robes. We’re a big robe family. We like to wear robes throughout the house all the time.”
“She gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me.”
Sounds nice, tbh. Hey, if any of my loved ones out there are reading this while thinking of some last-minute gifts…you know what to do.
