Chris Pratt Digs at ‘Better Chris’ Debate When Boasting About Charity Fantasy Football League Succes

While the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star breaks his silence on him being picked as the worst Hollywood Chris, his fellow namesake keeper Chris Pine claims he feels like the underdog.

Chris Pratt has finally weighed in on the recent buzz about him being the worst Hollywood Chris. When boasting about his success in the charity fantasy football league, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor finally set aside time to lightheartedly take a dig at the “better Chris” debate.

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, December 21, the 41-year-old shared a video where he bragged about his victory. “I made it into the finals! I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick,” he first exclaimed. “You know how hard that is? I was last. It was very traumatic.”

“Anyone who’s been picked last know how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft, and like eighth place after the season,” he went on to jest. “I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who’s the better Chris?”

The ex-husband of Anna Faris then jokingly admitted, “It’s one of them.” Though so, he did throw in a final jab at the topic by stating, “I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang.”

<br />

Also breaking his silence on the debate was Pratt’s fellow namesake keeper Chris Pine. When making a virtual appearance on “Stir Crazy” with Josh Horowitz, the “Wonder Woman 1984” actor claimed, “I feel like I’m the underdog right now, so I’ll take all the support I can get.”

Pine added, “Those damn Chrises, man. It’s either change my name or step it up, you know?” When the host suggested a possible collaboration between the Chrises, he said, “Either we do a Chris-con or we do like a rat pack show at the Sands where we entertain and do a bit of Vaudeville.”





Pine and Pratt’s responses came two months after the “worst Hollywood Chris” quiz got viral. Back in October, TV producer Amy Berg shared on Twitter a picture of the two Hollywood hunks along with Hemsworth and Evans. She then asked her followers which one of the four “has to go,” prompting many to pick the “Jurassic World” star for his political stance.

Pratt’s “Avengers” co-stars were quick to jump in his defense though. Mark Ruffalo tweeted, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” while Robert Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram, “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude.”