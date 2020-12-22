Celtics’ Walker still ‘a long way away’ from return to court

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided a rather discouraging update on Kemba Walker Tuesday afternoon.
Stevens revealed that the point guard still is “a long way away” from returning to the court, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Another official update on Walker’s status won’t be provided until January.
Walker has dealt with lingering knee issues since joining the Celtics last season. After being eliminated from the postseason during the 2019-20 campaign, the 30-year-old underwent a stem cell injection into his left knee. He’s now in the midst of a 12-week strengthening program which is scheduled to be finished in early January.
Walker said earlier this month that he won’t return to the court until he can play games at a high level. It’s unclear when he might return to peak form.
The University of Connecticut product averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 56 regular-season games during his first year in green. In 17 postseason games, he averaged 19.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
Boston will be looking for Walker to increase his production this season in the absence of Gordon Hayward, who signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.
