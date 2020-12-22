Catelynn Lowell Is Praying for “One More Baby” After Pregnancy Loss

In the midst of grieving pregnancy loss, Catelynn Lowell has shared her hope for one more child.

The Teen Mom OG star took to social media with a candid message about her wishes to expand her family. “I just want one more baby,” she wrote on Facebook. “Is that to [sic] much to wish for/want? I pray that the lord will bless us with one more… if not I am absolutely grateful for the 3 beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have.”

“Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real,” Lowell added to a screenshot shared on her Instagram Story. “You are NOT alone and I know I’m not either…shuts [sic] hard sometimes.”

Elaborating on her feelings after suffering pregnancy loss, the mom shared a comforting reminder for any other parents currently struggling. “That grief/sadness comes in waves,” she wrote, “and that’s OK!”

In early December, the star, who rose to fame on 16 and Pregnant, shared with fans that she was in the process of grieving a recent loss. “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote in a note on social media. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”