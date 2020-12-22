Cast Of The Wilds Instagrams

I’m kinda obsessed with The Wilds, and yes it is because it features an abundance of amazing women. So Let’s formally meet (and by formally I mean, casually Instagram stalk) the “unsinkable eight,” shall we?
Shelby is played by Mia Healey.
Mia is from Australia and is 22 years old.
Toni is played by Erana James.
Erana is from New Zealand and 21 years old.
Dot is played by Shannon Berry.
Shannon is Australian and 21 years old.
Martha is played by Jenna Clause.
Jenna’s from Buffalo, NY and is 21 years old.
Norah is played by Helena Howard.
Helena is from New York and 22 years old.
Fatin is played by Sophia Ali.
She’s from California and is 25 years old.
Leah is played by Sarah Pidgeon.
Sarah is originally from New Zealand (but has studied all over the world and doesn’t really have an accent???) and is 24 years old.
Rachel is played by Reign Edwards.
She’s from Maryland and is 24 years old.
And finally — though not really one of the unsinkable eight — we can’t forget about Jeanette, played by Chi Nguyen. Her time with us was short, but she matters to me!!!
She’s Australian and my research failed me, I couldn’t find her age. It’s just a number anyway.
Okay, now you know where to follow them allllll on Insta. Season 2 we readyyyyy.
