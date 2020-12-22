CarMax Sales Drop as Used Car Sales Demand Slows By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

© .

By Christiana Sciaudone

.com —  CarMax (NYSE:) delivered on results, but also failed to increase same-store sales, which is now driving shares 7% lower.

Same store sales dropped 0.8% and total sales were lower by 1%, the company reported for the third quarter. That compares with increases of 7.5% and 11%, respectively, for the third quarter in 2019. The unexpected drop comes as used car sales overall have been rising as people quit flying and move out to the suburbs.

The used-vehicle sales pace has been declining since peaking in mid-July, according to Cox Automotive. In June and July, used vehicle sales climbed rapidly and were running between 10% and 15% above summer 2019. Since then, the sales pace has fallen, turning negative in August and hitting a low point of down 17% in mid-November.     

“Demand softened and sales trended down in the latter part of the quarter,” CarMax said in a statement. “Some of the factors that we believe impacted sales were the surge in COVID-19 cases, which constrained demand and resulted in tightened occupancy restrictions and shelter-in-place orders from state and local governments, as well as the uncertainty around the election and future stimulus programs.   

CarMax reported third quarter earnings per share of $1.42, better than the expected $1.14, on sales of $5.18 billion, which compares to the estimated $5.04 billion. 

Shares of CarMax hit a record in August, and have since fallen 13%. 

Rival AutoNation Inc (NYSE:) is trading down nearly 2% and Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:) is also in the red.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR