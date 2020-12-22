Carbon monoxide leak sparks evacuation of 27 units in downtown Boston

All 27 units in a downtown Boston apartment building were evacuated early Sunday morning after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, the Boston fire department said.

About 50 people, including Airbnb guests, were forced to leave the building at 6 Hamilton Place around 3 a.m., the fire department said. More than a dozen needed help finding a new place to stay.

The leak was traced to a faulty heating system, which will need to be fixed before people can return to the building, the department said. The department said none of the occupants reported becoming ill.